Fans send prayers on Nazish Jahangir’s latest Instagram post

Pakistani actor and model Nazish Jahangir remembered her late mother with a heartfelt note on Instagram on her death anniversary.

A prominent name of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, Nazish Jahangir Khan took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Friday midnight and penned some heart-wrenching words for her mother, Bushra Jahangir who passed away on February 11, 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Khan (@nazishjahangir)

The heartfelt poetic verses shared by the ‘Berukhi’ actor on the feed put to words her emotions for the late parent, with the caption “ميری آخری محبت”(My last love), whereas the following picture sees the gravestone of the lady.

Many users of the social application sent prayers to the celeb’s mother in the comments section, while thousands of them reacted with likes the on post.

The actor has proved her mettle in the drama industry and has played diverse roles throughout her successful career. Her work in superhit projects namely ‘Berukhi’ and ‘Bharosa’ has got her positive response.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazish Khan (@nazishjahangir)

Besides her acting stint and strong social media presence, Jahangir had been vocal on a number of issues and often shares words of wisdom with her fans.

Nazish Jahangir has over 600,000 followers on her official Instagram handle, where she displays glimpses from her personal and work life.

