Nazish Jahangir mesmerizes social media with latest pictures

Actor Nazish Jahangir wins hearts with her onscreen performances in dramas and is slaying social media with her latest pictures.

Nazish Jahangir defined elegance with her Western attire in the pictures.

The actor is active on social media platforms. She shares pictures of herself, family moments and professional endeavours. Moreover, she also holds interactive sessions for her fans.

Earlier, she stepped up her fashion game with pictures of her in a blue outfit. Also, pictures of her wearing an elegant dark purple dress made rounds on the internet.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa‘. Since then, she has become one of the leading names in the showbiz industry. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi‘, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

Moreover, she shares life advice for people on Instagram. Earlier, she said that she cannot stand the words “get over it” because everyone is under such pressure to put their problems in the past.

“Don’t allow others to hurry your healing. It is a process, one that may take years, occasionally, even a lifetime – and that’s OK…..!” she added.