2K Games releases first patch notes for NBA 2K26

Developer 2K Games released NBA 2K26 patch notes on Tuesday to fix a wide range of issues highlighted by gamers.

In a note, the developer revealed that the patch notes, set for a release prior to the launch of season 2, will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game.

“We are working quickly to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear,” 2K Games wrote.

As per the developer, the NBA 2K26 patch notes v1.1 will include fixes for the PC system, The City mode and other general issues.

The fixes include:

THE CITY

Numerous fixes to game stability in The City (and its modes) have been made

Resolved multiple issues with Challenges, including the daily 1,000 VC bonus not being active for some Season Pass holders

Fixed a reported disconnect that could occur in Street Kings Co-Op games

MyCAREER

Fixed a hang that could occur during the NBA Draft portion of the Out of Bounds story

Resolved a progression blocker that could occur during the Rookie of Year personal goal storyline

MyTEAM

Auctionable Player Cards can now be sent to My Auctions when a duplicate unauctionable Player Card is received

GENERAL

Resolved a reported disconnect that could occur during Play Now Online games

PC (ADDITIONAL UPDATES)

Addressed reports of instability that could occur when using AMD Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards

2K Games maintained that the NBA 2K26 patch notes would not bring any changes to the gameplay.