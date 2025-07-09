2K reveals NBA 2K26 release date, cover stars

Developer 2K Games has announced the release date for the hotly anticipated NBA 2K26, along with the new cover stars.

Joining Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the cover are Carmelo Anthony and WNBA star Angel Reese.

Reacting to the announcement, Melo said, “Being honoured on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal.”

Reese added, “Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone; it’s a statement.”

According to 2K Games, NBA 2K26 will launch on September 5 on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms.

Apart from the release date, 2K Games has also shared important details about pre-orders.

The Standard Edition preorder is set at $69.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, while Nintendo players will get the game for $59.99.

The WNBA Edition preorder will cost PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players $69.99.

Fans can preorder NBA 2K26 Superstar Edition for $99.99, while the Leave No Doubt Edition is available for preorder for $149.99.

Gamers will get a week’s early access, starting on August 29, if they purchase the most expensive version of the game.