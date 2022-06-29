NBP implements ‘work from home’ policy amid energy crisis

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has asked its employees to work from home amid the energy crisis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the National Bank of Pakistan has directed the employees, except key staff or working in branches, to work from home to conserve energy.

In a statement, NBP President said that the staff in head office will work from home on Wednesdays and Fridays, while the regional staff will be performing remote services on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Acting NBP President further directed that the offices, including branches, may close all of their premises at 7pm or earlier, while electrically illuminated signboards of branches and other offices will remain switched off at all times.

The government’s drive began in the wake of falling foreign exchange reserves and high prices of petroleum products in the international market. Market timings have also been reduced to save energy.

Earlier on June 21, the Sindh government decided to make amends to the policy regarding markets and businesses closure at 9 pm. The policy was implemented to save power amid a severe energy crisis.

According to details, the government has exempted some sectors from the closure, which will be able to operate as usual. The exempted sectors include Tire repair shops, Software developers, Ambulance services and Bus stations.

Customer support officers, Call centres and courier services have also been exempted from the early closure policy. However, all other markets and businesses will be shut down at 9 pm.

