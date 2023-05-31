NCA £190m scandal: Farogh Naseem, Khalid Maqbool record statements

Former federal ministers Farogh Naseem and Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui have recorded their statements before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190m scandal against ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
Sources told ARY News that Farogh Naseem and Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui confirmed that the matters related to NCA’s £190m were not part of the federal cabinet meeting’s agenda.
They apprised the NAB team that they had been asked to give the approval without providing any briefing or documents. The former ministers told the investigators that they didn’t have any documents related to the case.
The former ministers appeared before the combined investigation team and were questioned for nearly 1.5 hours. Sources added that the NAB team will review the statements of three former federal ministers.
Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Islamabad granted former prime minister Imran Khan bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case till June 19 against surety bonds worth Rs500,000.
The PTI chief arrived at the Federal Judicial Complex after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed him to approach a relevant accountability court. Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir presided over the hearing.
NCA £190m scandal
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.
The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.