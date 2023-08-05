NCA £190m scandal: PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad extended interim bail of former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Accountability Court No.1, Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and extended the interim bail till August 10 as final arguments were not given in the case due to Khan’s arrest.

PTI chief lawyer Khawaja Haris and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar appeared before the court.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.