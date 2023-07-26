NCA scandal: Meeting’s minutes reveal NAB decided to close case in 2020

ISLAMABAD: The minutes of meeting of the NAB executive board revealed that the watchdog was aware of £190m transfer by the Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and decided to close the case in 2020, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The minutes of the meeting of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) session revealed some facts regarding the £190m NCA scandal.

The meeting’s minutes stated that the anti-corruption watchdog’s executive board had decided to close the NCA scandal in 2020. According to the minutes, £190m would be transferred to the Supreme Court (SC) but a case will not be pursued.

It also revealed that a decision was taken to pursue a case if the amount was not transferred to the Supreme Court (SC). Moreover, the NAB executive board also deliberated on the matters related to the Hyde Park property on February 26, 2020.

According to the documents, then DG Operations gave a briefing to anti-graft watchdog’s executive board in 2020. It also mentioned that the NAB was aware of £190m transfer to the top court.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.