Man arrested for displaying woman’s objectionable images on WhatsApp

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Islamabad has arrested a suspect involved in harassment and blackmail through social media in a major enforcement action, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the arrest was made after a woman filed a complaint alleging harassment and extortion. The NCCIA registered FIR No. 347/2025 against the accused, identified as Rizwanullah, and initiated an investigation.

Investigators said the suspect obtained objectionable images of the woman and publicly displayed them on his WhatsApp account. He also illegally gained access to the woman’s social media accounts and stole personal data.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim through mobile phone calls and attempted to blackmail her, warning that the images would be made viral if money was not paid.

A technical forensic analysis conducted by the NCCIA recovered irrefutable evidence of the crime from the suspect’s mobile phone, officials said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Rizwanullah under Sections 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The successful operation was carried out by a raiding team led by Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Misbah Batool. Authorities said further investigation is underway.

Senator Palwasha Khan Approaches NCCIA Over Organized Online Smear Campaign

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan filed a formal complaint with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), alleging that she has been subjected to an organised online defamation campaign.

According to reports, the complaint, submitted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), false, defamatory and abusive content was circulated against the senator on social media with the intent to damage her reputation.

The application states that fabricated videos were created and shared to malign her credibility, while a coordinated hate campaign was carried out using gendered language, threats and harassment.

Senator Palwasha Khan further alleged that fake accounts and bot networks were used to amplify the campaign, with malicious content deliberately trended through specific hashtags. The complaint adds that the online attacks were targeted and intensified during the performance of her official duties.

Calling the campaign a deliberate attempt at character assassination, the senator has requested the cybercrime authority to take legal action against those involved, identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability under the law.

The NCCIA is expected to review the complaint and proceed in accordance with relevant cybercrime regulations.