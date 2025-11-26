NCCIA corruption scandal: Ten officials 'added' to PNIL

A key development has emerged in the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) corruption scandal as the names of 10 officials — including two additional directors — added to the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the names of three frontmen have also been placed on the list to prevent them from leaving the country in the NCCIA corruption scandal.

Sources further revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has obtained complete bank account details of all the suspects, including records of their financial transactions and alleged funding networks. Three special teams have been formed to carry out arrests.

Meanwhile, four accused individuals have contacted the FIA expressing willingness to join the investigation, insiders confirmed.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has already directed the authorities to present a detailed progress report in the upcoming meeting.

On October 28, 2025, shocking details emerged in the corruption case against officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), as YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, made explosive revelations about alleged bribery involving senior officers.

According to the case file obtained by ARY News, nine NCCIA officials have been named in the corruption case, including Deputy Director Operations Islamabad Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Ayaz Khan.

The case has been registered on charges of bribery and abuse of authority. It is noteworthy that Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Usman is also facing a separate kidnapping case in Islamabad.