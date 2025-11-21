NCCIA removes all senior officers in major administrative shake-up

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has removed all its previous officers from their posts, according to an official notification issued by the headquarters on Friday.

As per the notification, Additional Director Rawalpindi Abdul Rauf and Additional Director Admin Mahmood-ul-Hasan have been relieved of their charges. Additional Director Karachi Abdul Ghaffar and Additional Director Multan Ahmed Zaeem have also been dismissed from their positions.

In Abbottabad, Deputy Director Tahir Khan, who was serving as the regional in-charge, has been designated Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Meanwhile, Assistant Directors Asif Iqbal (Faisalabad) and Amjad Abbasi (Sukkur) have also had their responsibilities withdrawn.

All removed officers have been instructed to report back to the NCCIA Headquarters immediately.

Under the new administrative reshuffle, Ehsanullah Chauhan has been appointed Additional Director Rawalpindi Zone, Mudassir Shah has been posted as Additional Director Peshawar, and Tariq Khan has been assigned as Additional Director Quetta.

Furthermore, Assistant Director Fasih, previously serving in Karachi, has now been appointed as the in-charge of the Sukkur Zone.

The restructuring has been formally implemented through the NCCIA headquarters notification.

Earlier, nine officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) were made Officers on Special Duty (OSD) over their involvement in a corruption scandal and poor performance.

The NCCIA has issued a notification regarding the punitive action against the corrupt officers.

As per the notification issued by the NCCIA, all nine officers were involved in the corruption scandal case.

All the officers have been closed in the NCCIA headquarters.

The OSD officers include Additional Director Peshawar Amir Nazeer, Additional Director Quetta Hyder Abbass, and Deputy Director Suleman Awan.

Besides these, four sub-inspectors posted in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Abbottabad were also removed from their posts.

Five officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have been arrested on charges of corruption involving millions of rupees.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), those arrested include Additional Director NCCIA Sarfraz Chaudhry. The officials were taken into custody following an inquiry by the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle.

The suspects are accused of misuse of authority and accepting bribes during their tenure, FIA officials added.

All five arrested officers will be produced before the court tomorrow for further legal proceedings, the agency confirmed.