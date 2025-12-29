NCCIA issues new year alert over online scams

The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) has issued new year alert over online scams to save public from deceiving attempts of fraudsters.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in its important public alert urged citizens to remain cautious as online fraudsters may lure them into online scam as the new year is coming near.

The agency stated that as New Year celebrations approach, citizens often receive multiple links and messages. In this context, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has warned the public to remain vigilant and protect themselves from New Year-related fraud.

According to the alert, fake congratulatory links and messages promising bogus gifts are circulating widely in connection with the New Year.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency also issued an emergency protocol to guide users in case their WhatsApp accounts are hacked.

The emergency protocols have been issued due to rising hacking of WhatsApp accounts.

According to NCCIA officials, if your account is compromised, you lose access, or suspect that someone else is using it, you should immediately re-register your account. This involves uninstalling WhatsApp and reinstalling it.

To log in, enter your phone number. You will receive a six-digit verification code via SMS, which should be entered immediately.

Officials explained that entering this code will automatically log the hacker out of your account, as WhatsApp allows only one active session per device at a time.

If the hacker has enabled “Two-Step Verification” and you do not know the PIN, WhatsApp may require you to wait seven days. Users are advised not to worry during this period.

Once you have entered the SMS verification code (Step 1), the hacker is logged out, and no one can access or read your messages during the waiting period.