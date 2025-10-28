NCCIA DG transferred amid corruption probe

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of corruption allegations against officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Director General Waqar Uddin Syed has been transferred, and Syed Khurram Ali has been appointed as the new DG, ARY News reported.

According to official sources, Waqar Uddin Syed has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Khurram Ali — who was previously working under the Punjab government — will now take charge as the head of the NCCIA.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, a local court approved the three-day physical remand of NCCIA officers accused of taking bribes. The suspects, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry and others, were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation.

The decision was announced by the judicial magistrate after a reserved verdict was delivered in the case.

The developments come as authorities continue to investigate serious corruption charges involving NCCIA officials, following a case filed by YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, alleging bribery and misuse of authority within the agency.

According to the case file obtained by ARY News, nine NCCIA officials have been named in the corruption case, including Deputy Director Operations Islamabad Muhammad Usman and Deputy Director Ayaz Khan.

The case has been registered on charges of bribery and abuse of authority. It is noteworthy that Deputy Director Operations Muhammad Usman is also facing a separate kidnapping case in Islamabad.

The FIR was lodged by Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi, who alleged massive corruption within the cybercrime agency. She claimed that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz received Rs9 million through intermediaries in exchange for providing relief to her husband in an ongoing case and facilitating his judicial process.

Jatoi further alleged that the bribe amount was later distributed among senior officers, including Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director Zawar Ahmed, and others.

She also accused NCCIA officials of illegally transferring funds from Ducky Bhai’s Binance accounts.