NCCIA hit by major graft probe; five officers taken into custody

LAHORE: Five officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) have been arrested on charges of corruption involving millions of rupees, ARY News reported.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), those arrested include Additional Director NCCIA Sarfraz Chaudhry. The officials were taken into custody following an inquiry by the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle.

The suspects are accused of misuse of authority and accepting bribes during their tenure, FIA officials added.

All five arrested officers will be produced before the court tomorrow for further legal proceedings, the agency confirmed.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Deputy Director Muhammad Usman, along with other investigators in the high-profile Ducky Bhai betting case, had mysteriously gone missing, the DSP legal told the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the hearing of a petition filed by Rozina Usman — the wife of the missing NCCIA officer — Justice Muhammad Azam Khan was told that Muhammad Usman was allegedly abducted by four armed men on October 14.

Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi appeared on behalf of Rozina; however, the court was informed that Rozina had also gone missing after filing the petition for her husband’s recovery.

The court expressed concern over the disappearances and directed police to ensure the recovery of Deputy Director Muhammad Usman within a week. It also ordered investigators to examine the officer’s WhatsApp data records for potential leads.

DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, appearing before the court, said that efforts were ongoing to locate the missing officer and that the SSP Investigation was directly supervising the case.

He further revealed that Usman had been leading the investigation into the Ducky Bhai betting case, and that “other investigators working on the same case have also gone missing.” The DSP added that the case was originally being investigated in Lahore.

According to the DSP, data shows that Rozina Usman was last traced between Lahore and Islamabad until October 18, with her last known address being on Empress Road, Lahore, after which her phone was switched off. When police visited her residence, it was found locked, and her children were also missing.