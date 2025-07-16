NCCIA summons Aleema Khan today over anti-state social media activities

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), Lahore Zone, has summoned Aleema Khan in connection with an inquiry into alleged anti-state activities conducted through social media platforms.

According to sources, Aleema Khan has been directed to appear in person at the NCCIA office in Gulberg-II, Lahore, today (July 17) at 11:30 AM. The summons is issued under Inquiry No. 2531/25, dated May 27, 2025.

The purpose of the summons, as outlined in the official notice, is to allow her an opportunity to record her statement in her defense.

Sources claim Aleema Khan is accused of using social media platforms to engage in content or actions deemed harmful to the state’s interests.

The notice also states that failure to appear will be considered as a lack of defense, and legal proceedings will continue accordingly.

The NCCIA operates under the Ministry of Interior. Under the provisions of the notice, non-compliance may result in legal action against Aleema Khan under Section 174 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, Aleema Khan said that the former prime minister has been facing ‘harsh conditions’ at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to newsmen meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan shared what she termed ‘two key messages’ from the PTI founder. She said that Imran Khan told her that he along with his wide Bushra Bibi, are enduring strict measures in jail.

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan urged the party to focus solely on the movement and resolve internal disputes. She said that the PTI founder also expressed his displeasure over the dispute among different party leaders.