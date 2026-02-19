NCCIA unveils staggering hike in data theft, WhatsApp hacking

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has disclosed about mind-boggling hike in illegal access to data and WhatsApp hacking in Pakistan.

“In a year, the NCCIA has received 1,57,465 complaints,” NCCIA said. “We have received 2,974 complaints about WhatsApp hacking and misuse,” the cybercrime agency stated.

The cybercrime investigation agency conducted 1032 inquiries over complaints, while one was person arrested.

Around 35 websites said to be involved in the misuse of the data of Pakistani citizens. “Fifty-two social media platforms, involved in the practice, have also been disclosed, NCCIA said.

The conmen have diverse tricks to steal citizens data and hack WhatsApp accounts, NCCIA said. “They used to send WhatsApp sharing codes to citizens with false calls or messages,” investigation agency stated.

Another common practice has been to get the duplicate SIM of the victim issued for WhatsApp hacking. Moreover, duping the victim with a job or prize offer to install “remote-access software” in the phone.

Cyber-criminals demand money from their victim after hacking the WhatsApp account.

The criminals also used to commit financial frauds after stealing sensitive data of their victims, the NCCIA added.