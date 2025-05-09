Major update issued on ATMs operations amid Pak-India tensions

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has responded regarding the closure of ATMs and online banking amid escalating Pakistan-India tensions, highlighting cyberattacks, stating them as false rumours.

According to reports, NCERT labelled all the rumours untrue, stating that neither ATMs are closed nor has any cyberattack been reported.

In an advisory, officials have affirmed, considering Pakistan-India tensions and cyber warfare concerns, that the NCERT, financial institutions, and their teams are on high alert to combat any cyberattack.

The public is advised to:

Avoid sharing sensitive banking information with anyone, such as PINs and passwords.

Refrain from clicking on suspicious links that could lead to phishing scams.

Verify information from official sources before acting on social media claims.

Military Tensions Escalate

The rumours spread like a wildfire as Pakistan-India tensions escalated, following Pakistani forces shooting down Indian drones, and five fighter jets in response to the Indian airstrikes, which caused casualties of over 30 Pakistanis and injuries to 51.

In a joint press briefing, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, alongside Director General of ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, repeated Pakistan’s entitlement to respond at a time and in a manner it deems appropriate in response to India’s purported infringement of Pakistani airspace.

Ishaq Dar highlighted that Pakistan has exercised tactical moderation and followed to international law and the UN Charter despite constant aggression.

Advisory on Countering False Information

During the advisory, NCERT has asked citizens to remain careful against false rumours creating panic. Citizens are warned that the misinformation can disturb routine services, and lead to undermining public trust.

The government is continuously monitoring the situation closely, guaranteeing national security and financial stability.

