NCOC discusses roll out plan for 3m doses of Sinovac vaccine

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) discussed on Tuesday the roll-out plan for three million doses of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, which will arrive today in the country.

According to the statement released by PID, the session, chaired by National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan, was held today, and was attended by Special Assistant to Prime minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti among other concerned officers.

The forum discussed roll out plan of three million doses of Sinovac vaccine, arriving today from China, through procurement Plan for the month of June. So far 21.13 Million doses of different types of vaccines have been received by Pakistan out of which over 17 million doses are procured on payment.

Chairman NDMA briefed on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of allotted budget of US$ 1.2billion.

The forum expressed satisfaction on the availability of vaccine in country. It was also once again reiterated that all federating units can procure vaccine at their end.

The participants of the meeting expressed concerns over rising positivity of disease in nothern areas, especially the Gilgit-Baltistan region and emphasised on stringent implementation of SOPs with regards to tourism in northern region of the country.

It was reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective education institutions.