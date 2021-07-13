NCOC makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for domestic air travel

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel, ARY News reported.

According to the details, NCOC has decided that the domestic passengers would only be permitted to board aircraft after they have a valid vaccination certificate. The new restrictions will come into force from 1st of August across the country.

Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the NCOC meeting, however, decided to seek services of the armed forces to get the standard operating procedures (SOPs) enforced.

The NCOC also made vaccination certificate obligatory for people visiting tourist spots.

Earlier on July 11, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they had launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors. “The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation on SOPs,” it had said.