NCOC issues COVID-19 SOPs for govt offices amid rising cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government offices amid rising coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the coronavirus monitoring body has directed the government employees to wear masks and ensure social distance in offices.

According to NCOC, all government employees will be briefed regarding coronavirus SOPs. All staff will ensure the implementation of SOPs for their families as well as themselves. In addition, wearing masks will be made compulsory in offices.

During obligatory prayers, social distancing should be ensured, while hand sanitization should be available on all internal and external routes of offices. The administration of the offices should ensure that all employees are fully vaccinated.

Read More: NCOC defines criteria for COVID-19 booster dose

The NCOC has directed the government employees to avoid shaking hands in the office, while the temperature of the staff should be checked before entering the building.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as a surge was witnessed in coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the frontline health workers and doctors had rendered numerous sacrifices to keep the countrymen safe from the disease.

Therefore, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the people not to squander the success achieved against the coronavirus.

Comments