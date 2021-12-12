NCOC issues new instructions for transport sector

ISLAMABAD: A special drive for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime in the transport sector has been launched by authorities in light of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) directives, ARY News reported.

The special campaign will continue till December 18 by all federating units through formulation of Joint Monitoring Teams. The forum has shared the mandate details for Joint Monitoring Team.

According to documentation, all types of transport (public/private) intercity/intracity will be checked/inspected at entry and exit points, bus stands, terminals, toll plazas, interchanges, rest areas and interprovincial boundary on National Highways and Motorways.

Only vaccinated individuals and individuals holding medical exemption certificates will be allowed to travel, as per new directives.

However, efforts will be made to vaccinate non-vaccinated vehicle staff, passengers on spot through Mobile Vaccination Team (MVT).

The areas checked for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime include Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lochran, Okara, Kemari, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Multan, Jhelum, Shahkot, it added.

Sharing details of inspection activities, the NCOC said that a total of 12073 inspections were carried out, 172 vehicles were impounded and 37 arrests were made.

Pakistan Covid cases

Coronavirus has claimed seven more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,720.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 288 more people were infected with the virus.

A total of 46,006 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 372 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.62 per cent.