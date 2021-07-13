NCOC recommends federal govt to extend Eidul Azha holidays

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Tuesday recommended the federal government to extend the Eidul Azha holidays, ARY News reported.

The National Command Operation Centre has suggested the government to review its decision and announce five-day holidays on eve of Eidul Azha. The NCOC has proposed holidays from July 20 to 24.

According to sources, the interior ministry has decided to extend the Eidul-Azha on the recommendation of NCOC. The interior ministry will prepare a summary and send it to the federal cabinet for approval.

The federal government on Tuesday announced three-day Eid-ul-Adha holidays from July 20 to 22.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet approved a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha that will be celebrated next week.

The first day of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated across Pakistan on July 21 (Wednesday).