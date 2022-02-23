NCOC scraps PCR test for vaccinated passengers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday revised its policy for inbound passengers.

Under the revised policy that will come into force on Feb 24, fully vaccinated inbound passengers will not be required to undergo PCR test before travelling to Pakistan.

However, non-vaccinated individuals aged over 12 years will have to submit negative PCR conducted 72 hours before departure.

The NCOC has made vaccination mandatory for all inbound passengers with exemption for individuals below the age of 12 years. Passengers between 12-18 years of age are allowed to travel without mandatory vaccination till March 31, 2022, it said.

The country’s top platform said deportees and non-vaccinated pedestrians at border terminals will have to undergo rapid antigen test (RAT) and those found positive will be required to quarantine themselves at home for 10 days.

