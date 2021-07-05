NCOC warns of strict lockdown if SOP violations continue

ISLAMABAD: Expressing severe concerns over violations of the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday warned of imposing strict lockdown if people do not adopt safety precautions against the virus, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a meeting of the NCOC was held with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair in Islamabad to discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in the country.

The participants expressed displeasure over violation of COVID-19 SOPs in public places, marriage halls, restaurants, transports, markets and tourism sector across the country.

The meeting also decided to convene a special session over violations of the coronavirus-related SOPS. All the four chef secretaries will attend the special meeting. Meanwhile, the participants of the meeting was told that a COVID-19 vaccination portal has been launched to facilitate the masses.

Earlier on June 3, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had directed the provincial governments to take strict administrative actions against the masses flouting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

The NCOC had issued directives during a meeting held in Islamabad that day with Planning and Development minister Asad Umar in the chair.