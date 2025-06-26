web analytics
NDMA cautions against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods in GB and KP

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued warning of the Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre has cautioned against consistent hot weather, widespread rain and thunderstorms and intensity of the westerly waves with likely heavy falls.

The NDMA has issued warning when glaciers are rapidly melting owing to prolonged heatwaves, increasing water level and sudden floods playing havoc in the region.

The NDMA has said that a significant wet spell is likely to affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from the evening’ of 26th June to 1st July.

“During this period, scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy fa11s, are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while rain and thunderstorms are likely at many places in Gilgit-Baltistan”, NDMA said in its advisory.

It warned that prevailing weather conditions, increase the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and flash floods in vulnerable glaciated regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

