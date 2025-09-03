NDMA cautions against heavy rainfall in country within 24-48 hours

ISLAMABAD: More rainfall has been expected in upper areas of the country during next 24 to 48 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Wednesday.

“Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours,” NDMA stated.

“Southern parts of Punjab and Sindh likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of this weather system,” NDMA said.

NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts Badin, Sujawal and Thar Parkar could receive heavy rainfall.

Flood Situation

Extremely heavy rainfall and arrival of water in rivers have unleashed the flooding situation. “Flood streams of Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers will meet at Punjnad on September 04 or 05 and feared to create an extremely high flood situation,” NDMA stated.

NDMA said that a huge floodwater flow will move towards Guddu in Sindh from Head Punjnad. The citizens have been advised to stay away from the rivers and avoiding unnecessary visits to areas facing flood threat.