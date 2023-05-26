NDMA dispatches 186.3 tons of relief assistance for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a cargo ship carrying 186.3 tonnes of relief items for the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria.

The relief goods include tarpaulins, tents, bedding, clothing and generators.

The ship will drop off the aid containers at Mersin Port of Turkiye and Lattakia Port in Syria.

In February, NDMA had dispatched 21 trailers of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) carrying relief items for the earthquake-affected victims of Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road route.

The NDMA on the directions of the Prime Minister mobilised the NLC trailers that reached Taftan, Iran with relief items.

It was the first convoy sent to the people of the friendly countries of Turkiye and Syria affected by the recent severe earthquake reached Taftan which was a border town at Pakistan-Iran international border.

The relief items included tents, blankets and other essential items consisting of 21 trailers being sent to Turkiye and Syria via Taftan, Iran road.