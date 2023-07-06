NDMA holds meeting to address rain emergency

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) held a crucial meeting to address the possible threat of floods in rivers due to continuous rainfall across Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the chairman of NDMA – Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik – headed the meeting which brought together representatives from various departments including the Meteorological Department, Federal Flood Commission, PDMA Punjab, and Rescue 1122.

During the meeting, the attendees were briefed on the forecasted heavy rainfall expected in the Chenab River, Sutlej, and Ravi River areas from July 8 to July 10.

It was emphasized that such intense rains could result in an increase in water flow in the eastern rivers, potentially leading to the inundation of sloping areas. The experts also highlighted the risks of landslides in hilly regions and the possibility of floods in rivers due to the continuous rainfall.

The concerned institutions assured the participants that they are actively monitoring the water flow in rivers and reservoirs to closely track the situation. Recognizing the importance of preparedness, Chairman NDMA proposed conducting a national simulation exercise to effectively tackle potential threats posed by the heavy rains. Such an exercise would facilitate early preparations for the upcoming rainy season and enhance the response capacity of the authorities.

Furthermore, the Chairman emphasized the significance of continuous monitoring of river flow and assigned the responsibility to the Federal Flood Commission and Punjab Irrigation Department. Their role in tracking the water levels in rivers and canals will help in timely decision-making and appropriate response measures.

To ensure the safety of the local population, the DGPDMA directed the evacuation of people residing in proximity to the rivers to safer locations. Simultaneously, the administration of rivers Ravi, Chenab, Sutlej, and Jhelum was urged to identify suitable locations for relief camps, facilitating prompt response and assistance to affected individuals.