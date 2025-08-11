web analytics
NDMA issues advisory on disease risks from mosquitoes, insects during monsoon

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory warning of the potential spread of diseases caused by mosquitoes and seasonal insects during the monsoon.

According to the advisory, mosquitoes and other seasonal insects are carriers of dangerous viruses that can cause life-threatening illnesses.

Their bites may lead to a rise in cases of dengue fever, malaria, chikungunya, and other vector-borne diseases. The NDMA noted that globally, diseases spread by insect bites claim around one million lives each year.

The authority has urged the public to take preventive measures, including ensuring that rainwater does not accumulate in and around homes.

Containers, water tanks, and flowerpots should be kept dry to prevent mosquito breeding, the advisory added.

The advisory also recommends seeking immediate medical advice in case of fever, body aches, or headaches, and stresses the importance of proactive measures to curb the spread of insect-borne diseases during the rainy season.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued rain and flood alert for different parts of the country.

The NDMA has issued alert with regard to Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) for Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat and Kumrat valley.

