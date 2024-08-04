NDMA issues alert about flooding in hill torrents

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued hill torrents alert in Baluchistan and South Punjab’s D.G.Khan and Rajanpur districts, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NDMA has warned against heavy flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts in southern Punjab.

The authority has also cautioned against likely medium to high level flooding in Baluchistan’s Zhob, Sibi, Naseerabad and Qalat districts.

A spokesman has also warned against flooding in local drains and nullahs in Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts of Sindh.

The NDMA has cautioned against likely heavy rainfall in the areas adjacent to Kabul River, which could be resulted in flooding in tributaries of the river.

NDMA has said that floodwater could hit low lying areas and damage infrastructure in Nowshera.

It is to be mentioned here that dozens of villages land link disrupted after rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman caused flooding in Rod-e-Kohi torrents.

Floodwater has submerged several settlements in Rojhan and water has entered in over 100 houses in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur has said that over 200 people have been shifted to safer places.

The floodwater entered in several areas of Rojhan and submerged houses and standing crops. Several houses were collapsed under the raging flood water.