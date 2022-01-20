NDMA issues alert over rain and snowfall forecast for country

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued alert over fresh rain and snowfall forecast for the country, ARY News reported.

The NDMA has advised all concerned authorities and agencies to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period to tackle any emergency situation and avoid likely losses of life and property.

A spokesperson of NDMA has asked the provincial and district disaster management authorities to coordinate with concerned departments.

“Required machinery, emergency equipment and personnel should be deployed at vulnerable spots,” spokesperson said.

Concerned agencies should provide information to travelers and tourists about weather conditions.

Yesterday the Met Office had forecast entry of another weather system in the country that will bring rain and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday.

Moderate to heavy Snowfall expected at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather report.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in these districts on Saturday and Sunday. While heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot during the weekend, the Met Office warned.

Possibility of Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, according to the weather advisory.

Comments