NDMA issues flood alerts across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued impact-based weather alerts across Pakistan, warning of potential flash floods, urban inundation, and glacial water surges from July 19 to 25 (Saturday to Friday).

The alerts are triggered by a strong southwest monsoon system combined with a westerly wave.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has placed vulnerable districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad on high alert, urging local authorities to expedite drainage clearance and deploy emergency response teams. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during heavy rainfall, and follow official guidance through the NDMA Disaster Alert App.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Light to moderate rainfall is expected through July 25, with heightened risks of flash flooding in the upper catchments of major rivers. Rising water levels are anticipated in River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries, including Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani Nullah due to glacial melt and rain-induced inflows. Low-lying and mountainous areas are especially vulnerable to flooding and transport disruptions.

Islamabad and Punjab

From July 21 to 24, strong monsoon currents will bring moderate to heavy rainfall across central and upper regions, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan. Urban flooding is likely, especially in metropolitan areas and low-lying neighbourhoods.

Sindh

Low to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected between July 19 and 24 in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Thatta, Badin, Larkana, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, and Mirpurkhas. Urban flooding may affect streets, underpasses, and vulnerable residential zones.

The NDMA has called on local administrations to remain vigilant, ensure drainage systems are operational, and prepare emergency services to respond swiftly to any crisis.