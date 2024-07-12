NDMA issues flood, landslide alert in KP

PESHAWAR: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a flood and landslide alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the alert was issued as heavy rains are expected in various districts, including Charsadda, Chitral, Mansehra, Peshawar, Shangla, and Swat.

The NDMA has warned of potential flash flooding, landslides, and hill collapse in the hilly areas, posing a significant threat to life and property.

The authority has directed emergency services to remain alert and ensure the availability of necessary equipment, machinery, and rescue resources to deal with any emergency situation.

The NDMA has advised the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers and entering waterlogged areas, urging them to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall has broken the heat spell in several areas including Shadman, Gulberg, Model Town, Jail Road, and Ichhra.

Heavy showers also lashed Gujarat and its surrounding areas. In Kasur’s Kanganpur and nearby regions, there were also significant downpours.

Showers were also reported in Azad Kamshir on Friday. Areas including Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, Khari Sharif, Jatlan, and Mangla experienced heavy rain.