NDMA, KS Relief dispatch food packs for flood-hit areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief) dispatched emergency relief trucks for flood-hit areas of Balochistan on Friday.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the consignment consisting of 3000 food packs including essential food items for flood-affected people of Balochistan has been dispatched through convoy of 30 trucks.

About 3,000 food packages would help the flood-hit people in six districts of Balochistan, including Lasbela, Khuzdar, Quetta, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah and Qilla Abdullah, a Saudi Embassy news release said.

Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, contained all necessary essential food items i.e 80kg flour, 5 litres cooking oil , 5kg sugar and 5kg split chickpeas lentil (daal chana), which could suffice a family for one whole month, the embassy said. The food bags would benefit more than 21,000 people.

Speaking on the occasion the Charge d’ affairs of Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Wael Alsayari said that both countries enjoy close relations and the kingdom had always stood by Pakistan during disasters.

Member NDMA Idrees Mehsud while thanking and appreciating the kind gesture of the Saudi Government and Embassy in Pakistan said that Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan during disasters and these food bags will provide invaluable support to families affected by floods in Balochistan.

