NDMA sends relief goods to quake-hit Balochistan areas

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched relief goods for the earthquake-affected people of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the relief goods include 150 tents, 150 tarpaulins, 750 mosquito nets, and 1000 ration bags.

NDMA dispatched relief goods assistance for Earthquake affectees of Harnai, Balochstan. Relief assistance includes 150 Tents, 150 Tarpaulin, 750 Blankets & 750 Mosquito Nets. Spokesperson NDMA. pic.twitter.com/2mb26c2uUA — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) October 7, 2021

The death toll in the Balochistan earthquake has reached 22, while over 200 are injured, confirmed provincial home minister Zia Ullah Langau, reported.

The deadly earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 at the Richter scale struck parts of Balochistan including Quetta in the wee hours of Thursday night.

The tremors were felt around 3: 01 in the night in Sibi, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Saifullah Kachlak, Harnai and surrounding areas. People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake was located in Harnai at the depth of 15 kilometres.

Read More: 22 KILLED, OVER 200 INJURED AS MAGNITUDE 5.9 EARTHQUAKE HITS BALOCHISTAN

According to Deputy Commissioner Harnai Anwar Hashim, roofs and walls of more than 100 houses collapsed in Harnai and Shahrag, trapping several people under the debris. Dozens of public and private buildings were damaged in parts of Balochistan.

Harnai is the worst-affected remote mountainous area of Balochistan by the quake.

The rescue operation was underway and several injured have been rushed to the hospital, while emergency has been slapped in the hospitals of the province. He expressed fear that the death toll may rise.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!