web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

NDMA says Tarbela Dam’s spillways opened

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that Tarbela Dam’s spillways have been opened at 8:00am on Monday.

NDMA has warned in a statement of up to 2,50,000 cusecs waterflow owing to opening of the spillways and cautioned against flooding in Indus River and adjoining rivers and drains.

The disaster management authority has advised residents of nearby areas to keep alert about increase in waterflow.

The NDMA has also advised residents of low lying areas to stay away from the water bodies, cooperate with local administration and follow safety measures.

The authorities have been directed to keep the local population aware about the situation.

It is to be mentioned here that the Flood Forecasting Division in its report on live storage in Tarbela earlier shared that the reservoir has been filled to the maximum conservation capacity of the dam that is 1550 feet.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.