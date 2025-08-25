NDMA says Tarbela Dam’s spillways opened

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said that Tarbela Dam’s spillways have been opened at 8:00am on Monday.

NDMA has warned in a statement of up to 2,50,000 cusecs waterflow owing to opening of the spillways and cautioned against flooding in Indus River and adjoining rivers and drains.

The disaster management authority has advised residents of nearby areas to keep alert about increase in waterflow.

The NDMA has also advised residents of low lying areas to stay away from the water bodies, cooperate with local administration and follow safety measures.

The authorities have been directed to keep the local population aware about the situation.

It is to be mentioned here that the Flood Forecasting Division in its report on live storage in Tarbela earlier shared that the reservoir has been filled to the maximum conservation capacity of the dam that is 1550 feet.