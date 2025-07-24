NDMA to airlift stranded tourists from Gilgit via C-130 flight

GILGIT – In response to the ongoing flood situation, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to airlift both domestic and foreign tourists stranded in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to local administration officials, arrangements have been made to transport the stranded individuals via a Pakistan Air Force C-130 aircraft. The flight is scheduled for Thursday, July 24 (today).

Authorities have urged all tourists wishing to travel on this flight to promptly provide their details, including full name, father’s or husband’s name, and national identity card number.

The Gilgit administration has further advised that for additional information or assistance, tourists may contact the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the details of casualties caused by the devastating ongoing monsoon rains across Pakistan, saying that at least 13 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours.

According to the NDMA, 13 persons also sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents during the period. Punjab recorded the highest number of casualties, with seven deaths followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where three individuals were killed due to heavy rains and flooding.

Islamabad reported two deaths in various rain-related incidents while one person lost life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The NDMA issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall, urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid vulnerable areas as the monsoon season intensifies.