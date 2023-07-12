NDMA warns against high flood in River Sutlej

LAHORE: National Disaster Management Authority has warned against expected high flood in River Sutlej in next 48 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The low-lying areas along the river could be affected by the likely impact.

India has discharged water from Harike and Ferozepur in River Sutlej in downstream areas on Tuesday.

National Disaster Management Authority has said that the floodwater will cause inundation in low lying areas and villages, flooding of crops along River Sutlej and overtopping of roads.

India is going to release more water into the river because of persistent rains in the catchment areas. It was in 1988 that Pakistan had witnessed worst flooding in the two eastern rivers – Ravi and Sutlej – which devastated crops and livelihoods over thousands of acres.

The NDMA has directed the authorities concerned to continuously monitor the situation at Jassar a border town of Narowal district and Trimmu Barrage in Jhang district, which regulates the flow of River Chenab.

The Met Office has predicted rainfall under the influence of a westerly wave from July 13 to 17 as monsoon currents from Arabian sea likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 (today) which likely to intensify by July 14th.

It said heavy rains might cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to 17 as well as triggering landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas from 14th to 16th July.