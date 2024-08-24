Nearly 10mn Pakistanis left country since 2008

Nearly 10 million Pakistanis have left the country in search of better opportunities abroad over the last 17 years, with the highest number of emigrants recorded during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) tenure from 2013 to 2018, a report issued by the Pulse Consultant read.

According to the report titled ‘An Overview of Pakistani Emigration Patterns’, a total of 9,556,507 persons emigrated from Pakistan over the last 17 years.

The year 2015 saw the peak of the migration wave, with over 900,000 individuals departing Pakistan in search of jobs. However, by 2018, this number sharply declined by 60 percent, with only around 300,000 people emigrating for jobs.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted migration trends, with a surge in numbers observed in 2022 as restrictions eased. The number of emigrants rose to around 800,000 in 2022 and 2023.

Interestingly, the proportion of highly skilled individuals emigrating has risen to 5 percent since 2022, compared to the previous rate of 2 percent. However, the majority of those leaving the country in the last two years have been blue-collar workers and labour class, with 46 percent being unskilled labourers, up from 41 percent during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tenure.

Significant shifts have also been observed in migration destinations and job opportunities. While Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Qatar have traditionally been the top destinations for Pakistani job seekers, the post-COVID landscape shows a significant shift. The UAE saw a sharp decline in Pakistani workers, while Saudi Arabia experienced substantial growth.

The UK, Iraq, and Romania have also gained prominence as attractive destinations for Pakistani emigrants during the post-COVID period. This mass exodus raises concerns about the brain drain and the impact on Pakistan’s economy and workforce.