Nearly three dozen people robbed at Karachi hotel

KARACHI: Nearly three dozen people were deprived of their belongings including mobile phones during a robbery bid at a roadside hotel in Karachi’s Karimabad area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred in Karimabad area when five muggers surrounded a tea hotel and snatched mobile phones and other belongings from those sitting there.

The suspects were able to flee from the hotel on their motorbikes. The valuables snatched during the robbery are stated to be worth millions.

The police arrived at the crime spot and questioned the eye-witnesses besides also collecting pieces of evidence from the surrounding area. A case has also been registered against unidentified men.

Deaths and injuries in mugging incidents have become almost a daily routine in Karachi as on January 12, a young man had been killed in front of his mother for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Kashmir Road area.

A street criminal had opened fire on a young man for resisting the robbery in the Kashmir Road area of Karachi. A CCTV footage of the terrifying incident had surfaced which showed the armed criminal gunning down the young citizen, Shahrukh at his doorstep.

Within a week after the incident, a woman and her son were shot and wounded by dacoits for showing resistance during a robbery bid in the Federal B. area of Karachi.

The police said that the suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted the victims who were coming from Karachi Sarafa Bazar after purchasing gold. The dacoits tried to snatch valuables from them.

Comments