Wednesday, June 7, 2023
NEC took important decisions for sustainable growth: PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said that National Economic Council (NEC) in a marathon meeting, took important decisions for sustainable growth and progress in Pakistan through human capital development and economic self-reliance.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said these objectives would be achieved through enhanced productivity and efficiency, greater competitiveness, innovation, digital tools, and technologies of future.

The premier said all out efforts would be made to facilitate investments and boost exports to spur growth and mitigate poverty.

“The NEC approved the PSDP outlay 2023-24 and Pakistan Economic Outlook 2035, in principle, to relentlessly pursue the development goals and objectives.”

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced that the federal and provincial governments have unanimously decided to shut markets by 8pm across the country under ‘energy conservation plan.’

