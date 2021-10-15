NED university announces to grant admissions based on matric result

KARACHI: One of the top engineering varsity in Karachi, NED University, has announced admissions on the basis of matric results after a delay in the announcement of intermediate results, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in a hurriedly called syndicate meeting of the NED University, where it was decided to amend the admission policy in order to save the loss of students owing to delay in intermediate results.

The syndicate meeting decided to grant admission to students on the basis of matric results. “All candidates who have passed NED university entry test by 50 and above marks or those who have passed seat 1 or 2 test with a certain score will be eligible for the admission,” the spokesman for the varsity said.

The spokesman said that the merit list would comprise 30 percent marks from matric results and 70 percent from the NED entry test.

He further shared that the admission would be on a provisional basis and those eyeing admission in engineering, architecture and computer science should have obtained 60 percent marks in the test while those eyeing admission in the BS program should have obtained 55 percent marks.

Those who appear on the merit list will have to undergo an interview between October 22 to 25 and the new academic year would begin from November 22.

