Needless delay in polls will unite political forces: Nadeem Afzal Chan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has said that an unnecessary delay in elections will unite the political forces, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In an interview, a former aide to the PTI government, said that someone has to play the role of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, to get the political forces united.

“Only Asif Zardari could play this role. He is the only politician, whose guarantee is meaningful and demanded by every party from other,” PPP leader said. “Only Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif would be pivotal, if an alliance will be required to build,” he opined.

“The People’s Party will demand election at any cost and several people will join it,” Nadeem Afzal Chan said.

“An apolitical caretaker system has been launched, we have no objection, politicians shall take rest for some time,” he said.

He said, several big technocrats and imported prime ministers were brought earlier but nothing improved. “Political leadership has been silent presently but they will take no time to get united,” he said.

Replying a question, he said those in PML-N, who based their politics on people’s support, want election, but others fear the election.

“Currently there is no politics but only management being done,” PPP leader said.

“The question about Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country shall be asked to Shehbaz Sharif, who remained prime minister,” Chan said. “Shehbaz Sharif has been happy and saying he has remained on the side of the establishment for 30 years, what is the reason his brother not returned yet,” he asked.

“Shahzad Akbar had waved a sealed envelope over 190 million Pound issue (in the cabinet session) and said, ‘no debate over it,” former PTI government aide said. ” No one had opposed the sealed envelope who are currently talking revolutionary things,” Chan said. “All cabinet members knew it is cheating but no one dare to oppose it,” he said.

“Asad Umar with some others suggested to take credit of bringing back the money. Incumbent PM said, don’t debate, leave it,” former special assistant Nadeem Afzal Chan disclosed.

“In those days, that everything happened which Shahzad Akbar and Azam Khan were intending, ” he said.

“Faisal Vawda was used to talk frankly most of time. Vawda was used to say that Shah Mahmood and Asad Umar are giving a wrong advice. Some people have got sewn their Sherwanis, he was talking boldly in the cabinet in front of all,” former aide said.

“No person was daring to comment over Vawda’s views, as only those could get infuriated on it, who had current to do so,” he added.