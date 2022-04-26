Neelam Muneer Khan’s inspiring gesture wins the internet

Popular film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan inspired millions as she visited the slum areas to help poor people.

Neelam Muneer turned to the photo and video sharing application Instagram over the past weekend to share a few glimpses from her visit to poor areas of the city. The ‘Bikhray Moti’ actor can be seen interacting with residents as she listened to their struggling stories.

“This Ramadan I was able to walk in the poor areas of our city and it opened my eyes,” wrote the actor with the nine-picture gallery, which sees her in an all-black look. “I cried to see the people in this condition.”

Furthermore, Neelam urged everyone to help the poor of the country in these tough times.

Her fans loved this deed of the actor in the Holy month of Ramadan and showered her with heartfelt wishes and lovely compliments in the comments section.

Neelam has proved herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry thanks to her performance in stellar serials and films, including ‘Bikhray Moti’, ‘Did Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Anabiya’, and ‘Rang Laaga’ to name a few.

She will be next seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ alongside super talented Sami Khan.

Moreover, the actor is one of the most followed celebs on social media, with at least 6.1 million Instagram users following her on the application.

