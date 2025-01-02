Neelam Muneer kicks off wedding festivities; pics go viral

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer has announced the beginning of her wedding festivities as she shared pictures from her Mayoun Night.

The Pakistani actress took to Instagram to share photos from her Mayoun Night where she was surrounded by her family and friends.

“So here it begins – Wanted an intimate Mayoun Night for myself! All the wedding festivities have just started,” Neelam Muneer wrote in the caption of the post.

The Pakistani actress, however, did not disclose any details about her other half.

The announcement came a month after rumours made rounds on social media that Neelam Muneer was set to tie the knot in UAE in January.

The Pakistani actress recently refuted the rumours about her impending wedding, stating she had no immediate plans to get married.

When asked about her marriage plans during the podcast, Neelam Muneer candidly stated, “I don’t have any plans for marriage at the moment. Let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neelam Muneer, who made her debut in the drama industry with ‘Abhi Abhi‘, has numerous hit projects to her credit. Some of her notable TV performances include ‘Shehre-Dil Kay Darwazay’, ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Rang Laaga’, ‘Judai’, ‘Bikhray Moti’ and ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ among others.

Her last silver screen appearance came in Yasir Nawaz’s directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’.