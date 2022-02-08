Neelam Muneer’s latest picture is a hit on social media

Actor Neelam Muneer shared pictures that went viral on Instagram and it started earning the praise of social media users.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya looked stunning in a black outfit in the picture gallery. They were taken in ARY News show Har Lamha Purjosh.

Thousands of the application’s users took to the comment section to show their love for the actor.

A user wrote that she makes the country and loves her forever while another asked her the secret behind her humbleness despite being a high calibre celebrity.

A netizen said that may she always be blessed by Almighty Allah.

Neelam Muneer has 5.7 million followers on Instagram which makes her one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on social media.

The actor posts pictures and videos of her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

The actor has proved herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry thanks to her performance in stellar serials and films.

Neelam Muneer received positive reviews for her work in projects namely Abhi Abhi, Diya Jalay, Saraab, Maang, Rang Laaga, Anabiya, Dil Mom Ka Diya and Bikhray Moti.

Her hit telefilms include Maqbool Qabool Hai, Tu Hai Meri Neelam, Van Waley Mehboob Bhai and Shabbar Ka Tabbar.

