Neelam Muneer’s latest pictures goes viral

The latest pictures of the actor and “Pyar Deewangi Hai” star Neelam Muneer are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

She posed for the viral pictures in a green western outfit matched with black shades and high heel shoes. In the caption, she asked how the colour suited her.

The clicks spread like wildfire and thousands of its users liked the pictures.

Here’s what netizens commented.

“Everyone is a gangster until the real gangster walks in the room.”

“Fabulous 👌”

“Beautiful”

“Gorgeous”

“Classy 😎”

“Lovely Neelu😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

“Gorgeous in green.”

“So beautiful”

“This green colour is so pretty 👏”

“You make every colour work ❤️”

Neelam Muneer Khan has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and photoshoots.

Earlier, the pictures showed half of the actor’s face covered by her hair. She was in a black outfit.

Moreover, the clicks of her in an all-white floor-length eastern outfit, paired with a matching dupatta on her shoulder made rounds on the interactive session.

It was completed the elegant look with statement earrings, blowdried hair and bright pink lips.

Neelam Muneer Khan played the leading role of Rabi in ARY Digital’s serial “Pyar Deewangi Hai“.

The drama is about her trying to prove her innocence in the murder of her husband Mateen (Shuja Asad) and overcoming the hurdles set by her in-laws.

