Neelam Muneer’s latest video goes viral

A video of actor Neelam Muneer doing the rehearsal for the shooting of a music video from the Chakkar movie is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by the actor on social media platform Instagram, sees her in a red outfit. She is practising the steps that were needed to perform in the music video.

“Lady in Red,” the caption read. The viral video got millions of likes from the application’s users.

The Shehr-e-Dil Kay Darwazay star takes to the picture and video-sharing platform to share pictures with her fans. She previously grabbed the attention of social media with her pictures in a dark-coloured outfit.

It is pertinent to mention that she refuted the rumours of her marriage that were earlier making rounds.

“Hi everyone, I’m not engaged or getting married,” the actor wrote on the social media platforms. “All the rumours are 100% wrong.”

Earlier, Neelam Muneer – in an interview – said the fans will come to know about her marriage which will be a simple affair.

The celebrity has proved herself as one of the most versatile and celebrated actors in the entertainment industry thanks to her performance in stellar serials and films.

The actor is currently seen in the ARY Digital serial Pyar Deewangi Hai.

