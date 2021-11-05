Neelam Muneer’s pictures go viral

Actor Neelam Muneer shared recent pictures of her on Instagram and it went viral on social media.

Neelam Muneer can be seen holding a mobile while dressed in a white top in one of the pictures. She wrote that she is proud to be a moody person.

The netizens appreciated her good looks and acting skills.

Here are the other pictures that are making rounds on social media.

Neelam Muneer was highly praised for her performances in Dil Mom Ka Diya, Saraab, Abhi Abhi, Shehre-Dil Kay Darwazay, Umm-e-Kulsum and others.

The actor has been vocal about several issues such as politics.

She expressed concern over the silence of world leaders on human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress took to Instagram and said “Millions of innocent Kashmiris are being victimized through suppression and blatant human rights violations by India. But the world leaders are silent. So so sad.”

She had called out world leaders for not raising their voice for the issues of Muslims. “It seems Muslims have no rights in this modern world. The same world leaders talk about freedom and democracy for everyone but when it comes to Muslims they don’t care.”

Neelam Muneer said that she was highly impressed by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed back in 2016.

