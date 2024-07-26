Neeli-Pari and Tahir Anjum colluded to create viral torture video?

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Aneela Riaz alias Neeli Pari and Tahir Anjum, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) activist, staged a drama for fame in their respective parties, ARY News reported citing police sources.

Neeli Pari has been accused of beating Tahir Anjum for criticising PTI founder Imran Khan but the incident was pre-planned, according to police sources.

They said that the duo already knew each other and even met before the incident. The police sources said that Neeli Pari and Tahir Anjum wanted to gain popularity in their respective parties and staged a drama for that purpose.

According to the police, Neeli Pari was arrested from Tahir Anjum’s residence with the latter maintaining that she came to apologise.

The police sources said that they have confessed to the planned incident before the police.

Earlier in the day, a local court in Lahore sent Pakistan Neeli Pari to jail on judicial remand.

Police presented the PTI activist before the judicial magistrate and sought her physical remand. The court sent Aneela Riaz to jail on judicial remand by rejecting the police request of a physical remand.

The Incident

The incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a ‘symbolic hunger strike’ against the incarceration of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI activists stopped the PML-N cultural wing leader’s vehicle outside the assembly and started beating him.

In the footage – available with ARY News, PTI’s Neeli Pari can be seen slapping PML-N’s Tahir Anjum, who was then rescued by party workers.